If you have an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with the wireless charging case or AirPods Pro, and looking for an all-in-one solution to wirelessly charge all three on a daily basis, then you have come to the right place. We have curated the list of the best wireless charging stations for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Ever since Apple announced AirPower, a charging station to allow you to wirelessly charge 3 Apple devices, there has been a lot of interest in all-in-one charging solutions. Unfortunately, for the Apple fans, the Cupertino based company canceled AirPower due to technical difficulties. Though we have started hearing whispers that Apple may be working on the AirPower charging station again. It also hasn’t stopped third-party accessory manufacturers from launching all-in-one charging solutions for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Who is the Wireless Charging Station For?

The Wireless Charging Station is meant for someone who owns an iPhone (iPhone 8 or later) that support wireless charging, Apple Watch and AirPods with wireless charging case or AirPods Pro. It is important to note here that wireless charging is not the best solution if you want to charge your iPhone quickly, it is more for convenience. If you want to fast charge your iPhone, then you can check out the best fast iPhone chargers. But after dealing with all the wire clutter, there is something magical about wireless charging. It can become messy and expensive if you want to use a wireless charger for all your Apple devices. So an all-in-one wireless charging solution provides an elegant and convenient option. These are not true AirPower alternatives, as the devices need to be placed in specific spots for charging. But they are the best multi-device charging pads we can recommend.

The Best Wireless Charging Stations for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

So here are the best wireless charging stations for your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad.

Mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Mophie offers the most well made and top-rated wireless charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It has a divot or indent for the AirPods case, which makes it easier to place the device for charging. It also allows you to place the Apple Watch in landscape orientation, which can be useful if you like to use your Apple Watch as an alarm. Mophie’s grippy rubber edge also ensures that the iPhone doesn’t slip off, which seems to be a common complaint with other wireless charging stations. It comes with an AC wall adapter.

But it does not come cheap. It is currently available for $112 on Amazon after a 20% discount. If you are looking for a solution for your iPhone and AirPods then you can check out their dual Wireless Charging pad, which costs $63.

Zens Dual+Watch Aluminum Wireless Charger

Zens wireless charger station offers the next best solution. It does not offer the divot or indent for AirPods like Mophie’s charging station, but the flat design will allow you to charge either an AirPods, AirPods Pro, or even a second phone wirelessly. It comes with a fast-charging adapter. Zens offers the charging station in both black and white colors.

It is also quite expensive at $130.

Satechi’s Trio Wireless Charging Pad

Satechi makes some of the most beautiful iPhone accessories, and their all-in-one wireless charging pad is no different. Satechi offers the most beautiful wireless charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It can simultaneously charge up all three Apple devices – an Apple Watch Series (up to 2.5W), AirPods with wireless charging case (up to 5W), and a Qi-enabled iPhone (up to 7.5W) or any other smartphone. It has an indent for AirPods or AirPods Pro and supports Apple Watch in Nightstand mode. The LED indicators are placed at the center, which makes it easy to figure out if the devices have started charging. It also comes with a 24W PD Adapter and a short 40-inch USB-C cable.

Seneo 3-in 1 Wireless Charging Station

Seneo offers the most popular and affordable all-in-one charging station. But it isn’t a completely wireless solution. It comes in two parts, the first part is a wireless charging dock for the iPhone, and the second part serves as a charging dock for AirPods or AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. In the case of the second part, you need to fit the charging cables that come with the Apple Watch and the AirPods or AirPods Pro. You can simply wrap the cables and store them neatly in the storage compartment in the base. So the Apple Watch would get charged wirelessly, but the AirPods would get charged with the lightning cable, so it is not a truly wireless solution like the other charging stations we have mentioned earlier. The cool thing is that you can snap the two parts together using magnetic contacts on the sides. It allows you to place the Apple Watch in landscape orientation. It is also the only solution that allows you to place your iPhone in landscape or portrait orientation, which is convenient when you want to watch movies or videos while charging your phone.

It costs $38.99 if you want the 18W QC 3.0 wall charger. If you have a spare 18W QC 3.0 wall charger, then you can buy the charging station without it for just $27.99.

