You Can Now Buy a Gold Plated Lightning Cable for Your iPhone for $100

We have seen quite a few gold plated iPhones over the year. However, if a gold iPhone is too mainstream for you, Anker has you covered. Or if you have always dreamt of buying a gold plated iPhone but could not afford it, Anker has an offering that might interest you. The company has launched a Special Edition 24K gold plated charging cable for the iPhone.

The Powerline+ III is a six-feet long extra-strong braided Lightning-to-USB-C cable from Anker that is extra-strong braided with black and gold nylon. It also comes in a very expensive looking box which also contains a faux leather travel pouch so you can protect the wire from scratches when you throw it inside a backpack while traveling.

Since this is a Lighting-to-USB-C cable, it will be able to charge your iPhone at 18W speeds meaning it can go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes when you use a compatible fast charger. You also don’t need to worry about the cable fraying as it has been tested to handle over 35,000 bends.

As for the price, it is a pretty reasonable $99. Typically, a Lightning-to-USB-C cable is available on Amazon for around $10-$15. In fact, Apple’s official Lightning-to-USB-C cable is available on Amazon for $20. So, while you are paying a premium for the gold plated charging cable for your iPhone, it is still pretty reasonable when you compare it to the price of an actual gold-plated iPhone. If you already have a gold plated iPhone, this cable is all you need to complete that perfect set. This is a limited edition cable so if you plan on buying one, make sure to do so before stocks run out.

➤ Deal [Amazon]