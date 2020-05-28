You Can Now Buy a Gold Plated Lightning Cable for Your iPhone for $100

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on May 28, 2020 in iPhone Accessories, News

We have seen quite a few gold plated iPhones over the year. However, if a gold iPhone is too mainstream for you, Anker has you covered. Or if you have always dreamt of buying a gold plated iPhone but could not afford it, Anker has an offering that might interest you. The company has launched a Special Edition 24K gold plated charging cable for the iPhone.

The Powerline+ III is a six-feet long extra-strong braided Lightning-to-USB-C cable from Anker that is extra-strong braided with black and gold nylon. It also comes in a very expensive looking box which also contains a faux leather travel pouch so you can protect the wire from scratches when you throw it inside a backpack while traveling.

Since this is a Lighting-to-USB-C cable, it will be able to charge your iPhone at 18W speeds meaning it can go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes when you use a compatible fast charger. You also don’t need to worry about the cable fraying as it has been tested to handle over 35,000 bends.

Anker Gold Cable

As for the price, it is a pretty reasonable $99. Typically, a Lightning-to-USB-C cable is available on Amazon for around $10-$15. In fact, Apple’s official Lightning-to-USB-C cable is available on Amazon for $20. So, while you are paying a premium for the gold plated charging cable for your iPhone, it is still pretty reasonable when you compare it to the price of an actual gold-plated iPhone. If you already have a gold plated iPhone, this cable is all you need to complete that perfect set. This is a limited edition cable so if you plan on buying one, make sure to do so before stocks run out.

Deal [Amazon]