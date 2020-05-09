How to Check out the New Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder in Your Living Room

As we reported earlier in the week, due to the lockdown in most countries and the social distancing norms, Lamborghini launched its new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder online taking advantage of AR and use Apple’s AR Quick Look feature. So you can check out the new Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder in the comfort of your living room using your iPhone or iPad just like the life-sized 3D animals.

Which Devices are Supported?

The augmented reality function is only supported on AR-enabled devices. Your iPhone needs to be running iOS 11 or higher to use the function. Android devices running Android 7.0+ are also supported.

Most iPhone users are already running iOS 13 but if you are not sure then open iPhone settings and navigate to General > Software Update and install the latest iOS 13.4 on the device.

How to Check out the New Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder on iPhone

Step 1: Launch Safari on your iPhone or iPad, and visit this link on Lamborghini’s website.

Step 2. Scroll down on the web page, and tap on the See in Augmented Reality button.

Step 3: If you haven’t given it already Safari will prompt for the camera permission, allow it. If the camera app doesn’t open when you tap on “See in Augmented Reality” button, then it is possible you might have explicitly blocked websites from accessing the Camera app in Safari. So you will need to launch the Settings app, and navigate to Safari > Camera (Under Settings for Websites), and change it to either Allow or Ask.

Step 4: The camera interface will ask you to move the device continuously and voila! You will be amazed to see the New Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder on your iPhone or iPad. You can then use the AR view to place the car in your living room as you can see in the screenshot below.

The AR experience of Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder is pretty cool, you can rotate the car 360 degrees to see it in every angle. You can even put yourself in the driving seat to experience its cabin.

It is interesting to see how brands are using the AR experience to give users a virtual experience of their products.

Let me know how it goes in the comments.