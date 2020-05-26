Checkra1n Updated with iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Support

The team behind Checkra1n jailbreak have updated their tool to add support for iOS 13.5. This means if you have an iPhone X or older device running iOS 13.5, you can now use Checkra1n to jailbreak your device.

The Checkra1n jailbreak update comes hot on the heels of the Unc0ver 5.0 release which can jailbreak all iPhones and iPad running iOS 13.3.1 – iOS 13.5. Below is the change-log of the latest release of Checkra1n:

Bug fixes – iOS/iPadOS 13.5 support.

– Fix multiple issues with kernel patches that caused devices to not boot, most notably iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

– Fix bootstrap upload not working if the device is locked.

Checkra1n is based on the checkm8 exploit that is present on iPhone X and older devices. Another issue with Checkra1n is that it is only available on Mac and Linux, with Windows support still in the pipeline. As things stand right now, if you are looking to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad, you are better off using the latest release of Unc0ver as it supports a wide variety of devices and it is also available for Windows.

