Deal: AirPods Pro Discounted to Lowest-Ever Price Of $219.99

More than six months after their release, the AirPods Pro continues to remain in high demand among consumers. The demand is so high that the earbuds tend to frequently sell out on Amazon. Right now though, you can grab the AirPods Pro for its lowest price ever from Woot.

Woot has discounted the AirPods Pro to $224.99, down from its usual price of $249. That’s a decent saving of $25. Even better though, if you are an Amazon Prime member and if you connect your Prime account to Woot during the checkout process, you can get an additional $5 off. This will effectively bring down the price of the AirPods Pro to $220, one of the lowest prices ever we have tracked for it.

There’s a limit of 3 units per customer and the product will ship in 3-5 business days. Prime customers, however, can opt for two days express delivery. While the deal lasts for another 15 hours, it will likely sell out first so make sure to pull the trigger on this deal as soon as possible.

