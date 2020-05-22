Deals: Grab AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $150, AirPods Pro for $235

If you’ve been holding out from buying wireless earphones, you did take a good decision. Apple’s wireless earphones are available with a good discount today. Both AirPods and AirPods Pro are selling with discounted prices today. Let’s have a look at the deals.
Amazon is offering some killer deals on the entire AirPods range. If you want something more simple and prefer something good for calls, you can have a look at the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. They usually cost $199, but Amazon is selling them at a $50 discount. You can buy them for just $149.98 today, while the deal lasts. That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon.
If you love music and want earphones that offer you studio-grade audio as well as active noise cancellation so that you can drown out unwanted noise, you should have a look at the AirPods Pro. They usually cost $249, but they’re being sold by Amazon for just $234.95.
Verizon is selling them at even lower price of $219.99. Verizon shows a price of $249.99 on its webpage, but a discount gets automatically applied when you add the earphones to your cart.
Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $149.98 [Amazon] ($50 off)
- Apple AirPods Pro: $234.95 [Amazon] ($15 off)
- Apple AirPods Pro: $219.99 [Verizon] ($30 off)
