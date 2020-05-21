Deal: Apple Watch Series 5 Discounted to Its Lowest Price Ever, 16-inch MacBook Pro Gets $300 Discount

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro has been frequently discounted since its launch. This time around, B&H is discounting the machine by up to $300. The good thing is that the retailer is discounting some Build-to-Order (BTO) variants of the machine with higher RAM and storage configurations as well. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 5 has been discounted to its lowest-ever price as well.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The base 6-core Core i7 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and 16GB RAM is available for $2199, instead of its usual price of $2,399. This means you are going to get a discount of $200 on the machine.

The Core i9 variant with 1TB SSD and radeon Pro 5500M GPU is seeing a slightly higher discount of $300 and is available for $2,499, down from its retail price of $2,799.

A spec’d out 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and Radeon Pro 5500M (8GB) GPU, and 2TB SSD is available for $3,599. If you order such a machine from Apple directly, you would be paying $3,899 for it so you are saving $300 if you order it from B&H.

Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon is offering various Apple Watch Series 5 models from $299.99 which is the lowest price we have ever seen for the wearable. Usually, the Apple Watch Series 5 retails for $399.99 so you are looking at a $100 discount here. At $299.99, the Apple Watch Series 5 packs plenty of bang for the buck, especially since it offers features like Always-On Display, ECG, heart rate sensor, and more. Sadly, the deal is only for the 40mm variant of the watch and not the 44mm one.

