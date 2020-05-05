Deals: Get Discount on Seventh-Gen Apple iPad and 2019 MacBook Pro

If you’ve been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, you must’ve been avoiding going out to maintain social distancing. If you’re studying or working home, you need a quality laptop and tablet to satisfy your work-from-home requirements. Thankfully, Amazon and other retailers are offering discounts on certain iPads and MacBooks.

Amazon is offering a crazy discount on the seventh-generation iPad. The 32GB version of the 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi only) usually costs $329.99, but you can get it for just $249.99. That’s a massive discount of $80 compared to the tablet’s original pricing. The 128GB variant of the iPad usually costs $429.99, but you can grab it for just $399.99 from Amazon in the US. The tablet is available in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

The 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen.) features a 10.2-inch IPS LCD screen and stereo speakers. The tablet runs the latest version of iOS and is equipped with the Apple 10 Fusion 16nm processor. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB/128GB storage. It is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.

It has an 8MP rear-facing camera with 1080p video recording and a 1.2MP front-facing camera with 720p video recording. It features Touch ID fingerprint reader, GPS, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, AirPlay 2, and a Lightning Port. Its 8827mAh battery can last up to 10 hours of video playback.

Apple launched the new, 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch yesterday. That means it is discounting the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with a discount. Amazon is offering the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1.4GHz CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage $1,099, which is a $200 discount from its actual price of $1,299.

B&H is offering a $300 discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) with 1.4GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It can now be had for just $1,199 as opposed to a previous price of $1,499. The 2.4GHz CPU version of the laptop with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is selling for $1,499 at B&H, which is $300 less than the actual price of $1,799.

Apple iPad Deals

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi Only): $299.99 [Amazon] ($80 off)

10.2-inch Apple iPad (128GB, Wi-Fi Only): $399.99 [Amazon] ($30 off)

Apple MacBook Pro Deals

13-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 (1.4GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD): $1,099 [Amazon] – $200 off

13-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 (1.4GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $1,199 [B&H] – $300 off

13-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2019 (2.4GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $1,499 [B&H] – $300 off

