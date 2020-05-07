Deals: Grab $250 Discount on 16-Inch MacBook Pro; $100 Discount on New MacBook Air

Apple has completed refreshing its MacBook lineup. After replacing the 15-inch MacBook Pro with the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the company unveiled the new MacBook Air with a faster processor. Earlier this week, it also unveiled the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now, we have some fantastic deals on these laptops.

If you’ve been eyeing to buy yourself a new MacBook, now might be a good time. Amazon is offering some excellent deals on the new MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Starting with the MacBook Pro, you can now buy the high-end laptop from Amazon with a discount of over $200 compared to its original pricing.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is priced at $2,189. That’s a discount of $209 (around 10 percent) compared to its usual price of $2,399. The higher-end version of the laptop with the eight-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is now available for purchase for just $2,549. This price is $250 lower (around 10 percent) than the usual price of $2,799.

The new MacBook Air is now being sold for as low as $949 on Amazon. This model comes with 10th Gen. Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. That’s a $49 discount compared to its original price. There’s a $100 discount on the MacBook Air 2020 with Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It can now be purchased for $1,199 from Amazon.

You can have a look at the discounted prices of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 13-inch MacBook Air 2020 in the list below.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Deals

16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,189 [Amazon] – ($209 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,549 [Amazon] – ($250 off)

Apple MacBook Air 2020 Deals

13-inch MacBook Air (Intel Core i5 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $949 [Amazon] – ($49 off)

13-inch MacBook Air (Intel Core i5 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,199 [Amazon] – ($100 off)

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.