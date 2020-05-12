Deals: Get $300 Off on Apple Pro Display XDR, $400 Off on iMac, $15 Off on AirPods Pro

If you’ve been hunting for some good deals on Apple products, today brings good news. Several Apple products are being sold with discounts on their original pricing. We are seeing a sizeable discount on the Apple Pro Display XDR for the first time. There’s also a discount on the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and several iMacs.

If you’re a photo or video professional who works in the Apple ecosystem and always wanted to get your hands on a pro-grade display, you should have a look at the Apple Pro Display XDR. Amazon is selling the Nano Texture Glass version of the Pro Display XDR for $5,699. That’s a $300 discount over its original price of $5,999.

There are deals on all AirPods models. You can find the AirPods Pro on Amazon for $234.95, which is a discount of $15 on the original price. AirPods With Charging Case can be had for $139, which is a $20 discount over the actual price. If AirPods With Wireless Charging Case is what you’re after, you can get them from Amazon for $169, which is a $30 discount.

There are deals on the iMac, too. The 27-inch 5K iMac is being sold by B&H Photo Video for $2,999. That’s a straight $400 discount. There are discounts on other 27-inch 5K iMacs from early 2019 as well.

Apple Pro Display XDR Deals

Apple Pro Display XDR (With Nano Texture Glass): $5,699 [Amazon] – $300 off

Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $234.95 [Amazon] – $15 off

Apple AirPods With Charging Case: $139 [Amazon] – $20 off

Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case: $169 [Amazon] – $30 off

Apple iMac Deals

27-inch Apple iMac 5K Early 2019 (8-Core Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 580X 8GB GPU): $2,999 [B&H] – $400 off

27-inch Apple iMac 5K Early 2019 (8-Core Intel Core i9, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 580X 8GB GPU): $2,599 [B&H] – $200 off

27-inch Apple iMac 5K Early 2019 (6-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, AMD Radeon Pro 575X 4GB GPU): $1,899 [B&H] – $100 off

