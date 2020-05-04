Deals: Get $49 Off on AirPods and $99 Off on HomePod

This COVID-19 lockdown might be the perfect time to enjoy your favorite music while you stay in your home. Whether you prefer to listen to music via earphones or via speakers, we might have some great deals for you. Amazon is offering a discount on the AirPods, while Best Buy is back with a great deal on the HomePod.

AirPods are the best-selling wireless earphones in the world right now, and it’s not without a reason. Strong voice call quality and the seamless connectivity experience that AirPods offer is yet to be matched with any other competing earphones. If you had your eyes on the AirPods, Amazon is back with a brilliant deal on the earphones, offering $49 off on AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

If you want some killer wireless speakers, you should have a look at the HomePod. Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on the original price of the HomePod. If you grab the deal from Best Buy, you can buy the Apple HomePod for as low as $199.99. Best Buy is also offering free next-day delivery.

Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case: $149 [Amazon] ($50 off)

Apple HomePod Deal

Don’t forget to check out the following brilliant deals:

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.