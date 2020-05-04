Apple Starts Selling the Latest DJI Mavic Air 2 in Online Store

Last month DJI released the all-new Mavic Air 2 foldable drone with better battery life, a camera with a larger sensor, and other features like 8K Hyperlapse video. Starting now DJI Mavic Air will be available on Apple Online store as both standalone and combo package.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 standalone is retailing at $799 while the combo is retailing at $989. Apple says that the drone will be shipped in a couple of weeks’ time for orders that are placed right away. It is worth noting that the Mavic Air 2 combo bundles a carrying case, extra batteries, charging hub and spare propellers.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 excels when it comes to battery life. It offers up to 34 minutes of flight time which is arguably the best among all drones offered by DJI. The best part is that Mavic Air 2 supports OcuSync 2.0 instead of WiFi. This means the drone will offer a range of up to 10KM whilst streaming FHD content on the controller.

It also comes with 3-axis gimbal, revamped design, better safety features, and electronic speed control. The Hyperlight feature helps in capturing photos during night time. Additionally, Scene Recognition is capable of recognizing five categories and the list includes sunsets, blue skies, grass, trees, and snow. The foldable drone is capable of following the subjects with the help of ActiveTrack 3.0.

Talking about controls, users can also choose to prepare a custom flight path prior to flying the drone. Lastly, the Spotlight feature lets you lock the frame on the camera without any restrictions on the drone movement. The Mavic Air 2 is already available on Apple Online Store and if you order today then it will arrive on May 12th. Alternatively, you can also order from the DJI website.