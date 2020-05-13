Facebook app for iPadOS Picks up Split Screen, Slide Over Support

Facebook has added a pretty important feature to its iPadOS app. The latest Facebook update (v269.0) comes with Split-Screen support for iPadOS. The Split Screen feature debuted on iPad with iOS 9, however, the Facebook app didn’t support the feature until now.

The new update means the Facebook app supports not only Split Screen but also Slide Over. Split Screen is a pretty important feature when it comes to multitasking. With the update, you will now be able to keep Facebook open alongside other apps on iPadOS. While iPadOS supports drag and drop, multiple windows feature, the same is yet to arrive on the Facebook app. You can download Facebook from the App Store or update to get new Split Screen and Slide Over features.

Slide Over feature lets you access an app that slides in front of any open app. The best part is that you can open third-app in Split View by using the Slide Over feature. Just today, Facebook also debuted its Bitmoji-like virtual avatars in the U.S.

The iPadOS 13 features an Improved home screen with a provision to pin widgets. Apple has also worked on the Multitasking feature on the iPad. In iPadOS 13, apps can have multiple windows and can contain sheets which can be pinned to a part of the screen. These cards can be moved around the display to allow for free-form multitasking and can be flung away when they need to be dismissed.

Our Take

Apple is trying hard to position the iPad as an alternative to a laptop. The iPad Pro series was bought in to add the much-required hardware prowess to the iPad. Now the company has also launched Magic Keyboard with a floating mount for the new iPad Pro. Meanwhile, Apple is trying to bridge the gap between iOS and macOS with apps optimized for iPadOS. It will be interesting to see if the iPad will gain traction as a primary work device.