New ‘Facebook Shops’ Feature Will Let Anyone Create Online Store on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook has launched Facebook Shops feature. Thanks to the new feature, users will be able to set up online shops and sell on all Facebook-owned platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook Shops will offer a uniform shopping experience across multiple platforms.

Facebook says that pandemic is one of the factors that encouraged them to build Facebook Shops for small businesses struggling to get online sales.

We want to give people a place to experience the joy of shopping versus the chore of buying. And we want to help small businesses adapt and make it easier for people to discover and shop for things they love. Right now many small businesses are struggling, and with stores closing, more are looking to bring their business online. Our goal is to make shopping seamless and empower anyone from a small business owner to a global brand to use our apps to connect with customers. That’s why we’re launching Facebook Shops and investing in features across our apps that inspire people to shop and make buying and selling online easier.”

Anyone can create a single online store on both Facebook and Instagram. Once done the businesses can use inbuilt tools to create their catalogs alongside the cover image and accent colors that suit their brands. Facebook Shop can be created by a business Facebook Page, Instagram profile, and the same can also be highlighted via stories or ads. Buyers will be able to browse the collection, save products, and also create a personal wishlist.

Facebook and Instagram are trying hard to figure out the online shopping model. Instagram is expected to add a shopping button that will replace the Activity tab. Facebook Shop is expected to offer yet another way of monetization for small businesses. Moreover, the social part of the app will likely help gain traction faster than stores hosted on Shopify and other ecommerce platforms.