5 Features Missing From Apple’s New 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple refreshed its 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup earlier this week. The new machine is not as radical a refresh as rumors had claimed. In fact, even when compared to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is missing out on some features. So, we have compiled a list of all the features that are missing from the 13-inch MacBook Pro but are a part of the bigger 16-inch MacBook Pro or other 13-inch laptops in the market.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a decent machine, but it pales in comparison to Apple’s own 16-inch MacBook Pro. It is also notably behind in some departments when compared to the competition from Dell, Lenovo, and others.

5. Wi-Fi 6

At things stand right now, Apple’s Wi-Fi strategy is very confusing. The company’s iPhone and iPad Pro lineup has already switched over to the faster Wi-Fi 6 standard, while the entire MacBook Air and Pro lineup continues to only support Wi-Fi 5/ac. This includes even the new 13-inch MacBook Pro which offers a maximum throughput of 866Mbps on Wi-Fi ac. The faster Wi-Fi connectivity will arguably be more useful on a machine like the MacBook Pro where one could use it to wirelessly transfer data to a NAS or other machines on their network. Even other Windows laptops in the same range as the new 13-inch MacBook Pro already support Wi-Fi 6.

4. Faster Intel 10th-gen CPUs on Entry-Level Models

Ok, this is only applicable to the new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple continues to ship the two entry-level models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the older 8th-gen Intel processors. While the 10th-gen Intel CPUs don’t bring any major performance improvement, they do pack a faster Iris Plus GPU which would have come in handy on the machine since it does not come with a dedicated GPU. It is due to the older and weaker iGPU that the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro does not support Apple’s own Pro Display XDR. For that, you will have to buy the $1,799 or higher 13-inch MacBook Pro which comes with the new 10th-gen Intel processor.

3. Smaller Bezels and Bigger 14-inch Display

Rumors had claimed that Apple would be launching a 14-inch MacBook Pro this year. The design refresh would be similar to what we had seen on the 16-inch MacBook Pro from last year. The display would have had smaller bezels to help accommodate the bigger display in nearly the same chassis size. The smaller bezels would have also given the 13-inch MacBook Pro a more modern look since it now looks dated when compared to near bezel-less offerings from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others in the same price range.

Of all the missing features on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, it is this one that stings the most in my opinion especially given the price point of the machine and how long people tend to keep it.

2. Dedicated GPU

Apple has never really added a dedicated GPU on its 13-inch MacBook Pro and the refreshed machine is no exception here. However, there are now plenty of other 13-inch laptops in the market that feature a dedicated GPU so its omission on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, particularly on the high-end models sticks out like an eyesore.

1. 720p Webcam

Ok, this is something that not just Apple but almost every other laptop OEM is guilty of. Despite launching amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to people across the globe to work from home and host more virtual meetings and conferences, the 13-inch MacBook Pro still comes with a 720p FaceTime HD camera that has potato quality. Other MacBooks are no better in this regard but Apple should have considered upgrading the webcam to a 1080p one at least. Thankfully, you can always use your iPhone as a webcam for better video call quality.

What are your thoughts on the 13-inch MacBook Pro? Do you intend to purchase it despite the limitations mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know!