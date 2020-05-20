Four New Powerbeats Pro Color Variants Leak, Could Be Released on June 1

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, which were released in May 2019, will be unveiled in four new colors. The information comes from the way of a new leak that shows all four upcoming colors, and Apple could launch them as a part of its Summer Colors release.

Apple could release the Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones in four new pastel-shade colors—Light Blue, Pink, Red, and Yellow—if a report from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt is to be believed. He has been pretty accurate in the past when it comes to leaking information and images related to unannounced products, so we’re inclined to believe the new report.

It was recently revealed that Powerbeats Pro earphones recently passed through FCC’s (Federal Communications Commission) certification process. It now appears that the earphones had to go through the necessary certification once again for the upcoming color variants. The price of the new color variants of Powerbeats Pro would reportedly be €249.95 in Europe.

The Powerbeats Pro earphones were originally released in Black, but Apple released three new color variants—Dark Blue, Green, and White—in August 2019. The upcoming color variants of the Bluetooth earphones seem much brighter, possibly becoming a part of Apple’s summer collection.







Looks like the Beats by Dre would not change the color of the earphone’s case, and stick to Black. The report also states that Apple would launch these new color variants of the Powerbeats Pro on June 01, but dates could change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These earphones are targeted towards people who like AirPods but want a more rugged version with punchy sound and sweat resistance, suitable for workouts.