France: Apple Undermining Our Efforts to Fight Coronavirus

Apple has been accused by France for undermining the country’s effort in fighting coronavirus by not co-operating with them on making their StopCovid contact-tracing app compatible with iPhones.

The French government had previously requested Apple to remove Bluetooth restrictions from iOS for their contact tracing app. This limitation means that a contact tracing app must continuously run in the foreground to function properly. The Cupertino company, however, has not agreed to help France.

“Apple could have helped us make the application work even better on the iPhone. They have not wished to do so,” France’s minister for digital technology, Cedric O, told BFM Business TV.

Cedric O further added that it is disappointing to see such a large company like Apple that is doing well economically not helping out a government during this time of crisis. He also said that it is up to governments to fight the virus and not “big American companies.”

Apple is already working with Google on a contact tracing API which it had released as a part of the third iOS 13.5 beta. The API will allow official health bodies of governments across the world to build a contact tracing app that will work properly on iPhones. The problem here is that France along with some other EU countries want to build an app in which the data is stored in a central server. They claim this will allow them to track potential coronavirus positive cases easily. Apple, however, deems this as a serious security risk and wants all the relevant data to be stored on a user’s phone itself.

Australia’s COVIDSafe contact tracing app does not use the official exposure notification API from Apple and it suffers from some serious usability issues. iPhone users are required to open the app periodically to ensure that it works in the background.

Irrespective of whether Apple co-operates with the French government or not, Cedric O says that the country will release its contact tracing app on June 2. The app will enter into a testing phase starting May 11, the same day as the lockdown restrictions are lifted in France.

Despite Apple taking a privacy-first approach with its contact tracing API, consumers are not in favor of using it due to privacy concerns. What is your stance in this regard? Do you think Apple is doing the right thing by not easing up Bluetooth restrictions in iOS here?