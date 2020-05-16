How to Clean and Disinfect Your AirPods or AirPods Pro

There’s no denying the fact that the AirPods and the AirPods Pro have turned out to be a massive hit for Apple. Due to their convenience factor, the wireless earbuds have quickly become a must-have iPhone accessory for many. Just like your iPhone though, it is recommended that you clean and disinfect your AirPods or AirPods Pro from time to time to ensure that it is working properly.

In many ways, people tend to handle their AirPods and AirPods Pro more roughly than they do with their iPhone or other products. This is because they are easy to carry and their form factor means one can easily stuff them in their pocket, throw them in a bag, etc. With all that abuse and rough handling that they go through and given the current scenario, one should always take the time to clean and disinfect their AirPods or AirPods Pro regularly. This will not only help them function properly but could also help solve any issues related to muffled sound quality, crackling sounds, reduction in volume, or other issues that one might be facing.

How NOT to Clean Your AirPods

Before you learn about the ways to clean and disinfect your iPhone, it is important that you know how not to clean them. A wrong move and you can end up damaging your AirPods for good.

Do not wash your AirPods or AirPods by putting them under running water. The AirPods Pro is water-resistant but this does not mean that you can expose them to water like this. This move will damage them for good.

Do not use any harsh chemicals or any kind of cleaning agent to wipe your AirPods. This could damage the external coating on the earbuds as well.

Make sure to avoid any liquid from entering into the openings of the AirPods.

How to Clean Your AirPods or AirPids Pro

Use a Lint-free Cloth

You should use a dry and lint-free cloth to clean your AirPods or AirPods Pro. This will help get all the dirt and debris off them. You can also use a slightly damp cloth for cleaning the earbuds. You can use the same cloth to clean the carrying case of your AirPods or AirPods Pro as well. A damp cloth will also help in getting rid of any marks or stains that the earbuds or their carrying case might have picked up from daily use.

Cleaning the Speaker Mesh and Microphone

If you are facing sound quality or crackling noise issues with your AirPods Pro, you need to clean the speaker mesh properly. To clean the speaker mesh and microphone on your AirPods or AirPods Pro, you need to use a cotton swab. A lint-free cloth will not be able to clean the speaker mesh properly. Make sure to not get any dirt insider the speaker mesh as it can affect sound quality or lead to crackling sounds.

If you are facing crackling noise issues with your AirPods Pro, you should try the steps mentioned below:

Take a sticky tape and apply it to the mesh of AirPods Pro. The glue will remove all the dust sticking to the mesh. You need to do it multiple times so that the mesh is completely clean.

Do it at least 5-10 times to remove all the dirt from the mesh

Lastly, you are required to take a can of compressed air and blow at the grilles

How to Clean the Ear Tips of AirPods Pro

There are two ways to clean the ear tips of your AirPods Pro. You can use a damp cloth and wipe the ear tips properly, though a better way would be to remove them from the AirPods Pro and rinse them with water. If you primarily use your AirPods Pro while working out, you should consider rinsing the ear tips in fresh water at least once every few months. Do not use soap or any other kind of liquid cleaner on the ear tips.

Make sure that the ear tips are completely dry before you attach them to your AirPods Pro.

Disinfecting Your AirPods or AirPods Pro

The above steps will help you clean your AirPods or AirPods Pro properly. However, if you wish to disinfect them, you can use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol solution or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. Using the wipe, only wipe the exterior of the AirPods or AirPods Pro gently. Do not use the wipe to clean the speaker mesh as it can damage the earbuds.

The above steps should help you clean and disinfect your AirPods or AirPods properly. How do you tend to clean your AirPods? Drop a comment and let us know!

