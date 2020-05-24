Starting with iOS 11, Apple moved to HEIC (High Efficiency Image Coding) image format on the iPhone. The biggest advantage of HEIC is the ability to store images at half the file size of JPEG with no discernible difference in image quality. But there is a catch though. Even after two years of adoption, HEIC’s cross-platform availability is still a hit and miss. We have seen reports of students failing in AP exams due to the website’s lack of support for HEIC image format.

To Apple’s credit, the company did add ways to automatically convert HEIC to JPEG format when you share HEIC images using Apple Notes, Mail, or messaging apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, or Messenger. But there can be times when you need to use JPEG photos for other purposes and want to convert the HEIC image to JPEG on your iPhone, PC, or Mac.

In this post, we are going to talk about how to convert HEIC photos to JPEG on iPhone, Windows, and Mac. By default iOS system shoots the photos in HEIC image format. However, you can change it to traditional JPEG from the Settings menu.

Note: HEIC (High Efficiency Image Coding) is also commonly referred to as HEIF or High Efficiency Image Format.

How to Save iPhone Photos in JPEG Format Instead of HEIC

To switch from HEIC to JPEG, you must configure the camera capture format using the iPhone Settings app. Follow the steps below to make changes.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to Camera and tap on it.

Step 3: From the following menu, tap on the Formats option.

Step 4: You will find two options in the Camera Capture menu – High Efficiency and Most Compatible. The former captures the photos in HEIC format while the Most Compatible option saves photos in JPEG format. Tap Most Compatible.

From now on, the iPhone camera will capture the images in JPEG format. It will also change the video format as well. Instead of the newer HEVC video format which uses the H.265 compression standard, the Most Compatible will shoot videos in an older H.264 compression standard. You can change the photo/video format at any time by visiting the Settings app. Do note that doing this will lead to an increase in the image and video size.

How to Convert HEIC Photos to JPEG on iPhone, Windows, and Mac

You have switched from HEIC to JPEG. But the move won’t automatically convert your existing library of photos to JPEG format on the iPhone. For that, we are going to use Apple’s own Files app.

Convert HEIC Photos to JPEG on iPhone

We are going to mention two ways to convert HEIC photos to JPEG on the iPhone. First is using Apple’s Files app and the other is a third-party app called Luma. Go through the steps below to convert HEIC to JPEG format using the Files app.

Use the Files App

Step 1: Open the Photos app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the select at the upper right corner and select the images that you want to convert.

Step 3: Tap the Share button at the bottom and select copy photos from the following menu.

Step 4: Open the Files app and navigate to the On My Phone section.

Step 5: Create a new folder in it, add a relevant name, and open the folder.

Step 6: Long-tap in the blank space and a floating menu will show up. Tap Paste and it will paste the photos in JPEG image format.

Use a Third-Party App

As you can see, one can easily convert the HEIC image format to JPEG using the Files app. But what about PNG or PDF format? For that, we are going to use a third-party app called Luma from the App Store. Go through the steps below.

Step 1: Download and install Luma: HEIC Convert app from the App Store.

Step 2: Open Luma: HEIC Convert and it will showcase the photos organized in categories.

Step 3: The app showcases HEIC label over photos to help you distinguish from other formats. Select the photos that you want to convert.

Step 4: Tap on the Convert option at the bottom.

Step 5: From the following menu, you can convert the HEIC photos to JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

Once the conversion is complete, you will see the photos saved in the Photos app and at this point, you can delete the original Photos as well. Luma offers a convenient way to convert dozens of images at once. It’s also faster than copying and pasting images in the Files app.

➤ Luma: HEIC Convert: Download

Convert HEIC Photos to JPEG on Windows

Use Transfer to PC or Mac Option

Apple offers the ability to automatically convert HEIC image format to JPEG when you transfer the photos to PC or Mac. Follow the steps below to change the option.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to Photos and tap on it.

Step 3: From the following menu, you will see Transfer to Mac or PC option.

Step 4: Tap on the Automatic option.

The Automatic option automatically changes the image format from HEIC to JPEG when transferring the photos from iPhone to PC or Mac using data cable. Keep originals will keep the image format to the HEIC format.

Use iCloud Web on PC

By default, Apple uses iCloud cloud storage to backup all the images and videos. If the iCloud backup for photos is disabled on the iPhone then you need to enable it from the Setting app.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on Profile and go to the iCloud menu.

Step 3: From the iCloud menu go to Photos and enable iCloud Photos backup.

All the captured photos and videos automatically get saved to the iCloud platform and they are readily available on other Apple devices using the same Apple ID. You can access iCloud media on PC from the web. Go through the steps below to download HEIC photos as JPEG format using the iCloud web.

Step 1: Open PC and navigate to iCloud.com on the web browser.

Step 2: Login using Apple account credentials and authenticate yourself.

Step 3: Here, you will see Apple services using the iCloud platform.

Step 4: Open the Photos tab and select the photos that you want to download on the PC.

Step 5: Now select and hold the download button at the upper right corner and tap on the Most Compatible. Hit download and the iCloud service will download the selected photos in JPEG format.

Convert HEIC Photos to JPEG on Mac

Most iPhone/Mac users use Airdrop service to quickly send photos from iPhone to Mac. The transferred photos stay in the same HEIC format. However, it’s fairly easy to convert the HEIC image format to JPEG on Mac.

Export Images as JPEG Format

You can use the Preview app in macOS to export an image in a different format. Go through the steps below to change the image format on the Mac.

Step 1: Open the photo on Mac using Preview.

Step 2: Click on the File menu above and scroll down to the Export option.

Step 3: From the following menu, you can change the image name, add a tag, add location, and then select the export format of the image.

Users can choose from PNG, JPEG, PDF, TIFF format and you can also change the quality of the exported image.

Drag and Drop Photos to Desktop

If you are using the iCloud photos backup option on the iPhone, then you can access the entire photos library on Mac using the default Photos app. Users can simply drag and drop photos from the Photos app to the desktop of their Mac and it will be exported as JPEG file format.

If you quickly want to convert a HEIC image to JPEG, then this is the fastest way to do it.

Have you faced any hurdles in the past due to the HEIC image format? Which method are you going to use to change the image format from HEIC to JPEG on iPhone, Windows, or Mac? Sound off your views in the comments section below.