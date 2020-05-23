How to Fix ‘This App is No Longer Shared With You’ App Store Issue on iPhone or iPad

A number of iPhone and iPad users have been reporting issues while running certain apps on their devices. They have been getting a ‘This app is no longer shared with you’ error and they are prompted to ‘buy’ it from the App Store again. The issue seems to affect a large number of iPhone users irrespective of whether they are using Family Sharing or not.

Deleting an app and then reinstalling it from the App Store seems to solve the issue, but this does lead to data loss especially if one does not have iCloud backup enabled. The issue only seems to affect selected apps like WhatsApp and YouTube, though the reason why this is happening is still unclear. Apple will likely get around to fixing the problem, but until then, you can try this workaround to get WhatsApp, YouTube, and any other app throwing a ‘no longer shared with you’ error to work on your iPhone.

Fix ‘This App is No Longer Shared With You’ App Store Issue on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app, go to General > iPhone Storage. From the list of apps that’s being shown, look for the app that is showing the error and ‘Offload’ it. Doing this will not delete any app data.

Step 2: Go back to your home screen and tap the icon of the app you just offloaded. This will prompt your iPhone to download that app again and reinstall it.

Once done, you will be able to use that app again without any issues and with your app data remaining untouched.

The above steps should work for you and you would be able to use WhatsApp, YouTube, or any other app throwing an error without any issues. If you are still facing the issue, drop a comment to let us know!

Thanks to @Aaron Sablon for the tip!