The team behind Unc0ver has just released an iOS 13.3.1 – iOS 13.5 jailbreak for all iPhones and iPads. This is the first iOS jailbreak in years to use a 0-day exploit as previous tools relied on a 1-day exploit or other security lapses from Apple’s part. If you are looking to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.5 using Unc0ver, check out this guide.

This is still a semi-tethered jailbreak meaning you will have to re-jailbreak your iPhone or iPad after rebooting it. Thankfully, the entire process can be done right from your phone and you only need access to a PC or Mac for installing the Unc0ver app on your iPhone the first time around. The highlight of Unc0ver 5.0.0 is that it can jailbreak all iPhones running iOS 13.3.1 – iOS 13.5 which has so far been a rarity for an iOS 13 jailbreak.

Compatible Devices

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

2020 iPad Pro

2018 iPad Pro

2017 iPad Pro

iPad Air 3

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 5

iPad mini 4

5th/6th/7th gen iPad

Unc0ver 5.0 supports all iPhones and iPad running iOS 13.5.

You can use Unc0ver 5.0.0 to jailbreak all iPhones and iPads running iOS 13.3.1 – iOS 13.5.

Pre-Requisites

Delete any iOS 13 OTA update file from Settings -> Storage and reboot your device before attempting to jailbreak it.

Unc0ver jailbreak has complete support for Cydia and Substrate.

Make sure to create a backup of all important data on your device before proceeding with the jailbreaking steps.

Jailbreak iOS 13.5 Using Unc0ver and Install Cydia

Follow the steps mentioned below to jailbreak iOS 133.1 – iOS 13.5 running on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 1: Download AltServer on your PC and open it. Proceed to connect your iPhone to your PC over USB. AltServer is available for both Mac and Windows. You will have to install a Mail plugin as a part of setting up AltStore.

Step 2: Click on the AltServer icon from your Mac’s menu bar, select Install AltStar, and then proceed to select your iPhone or iPad.

Step 3: An AltStore icon should now show up on the home screen of your iPhone. After that, go to Settings -> General -> Device Management, tap on your Apple ID and trust its Developer Certificate.

Step 4: With your iPhone connected to your PC, go to Unc0ver.dev and download the latest version of Unc0ver. You should see an “Open In..” option which you will use to open the IPA in AltStore. This will start the installation process. You might have to enter the Apple ID credentials during the installation process for certificate signing purposes. Make sure to use the same Apple ID that you had used above.

Step 5: Go back to your iPhone’s home screen, launch Unc0ver, tap the Jailbreak button, and wait for the app to do its job. Your iPhone will respring during the process after which you should see the Cydia icon on your home screen.

It is possible that the jailbreak process will throw an error and fail for you. If that happens, simply restart your phone, open the Unc0ver app and try to jailbreak it again. If the Unc0ver app keeps failing to jailbreak your iPhone such as the app keeps crashing or just seems stuck, then you need to close the Unc0ver app, clear all app cache, restart your iPhone, turn on Airplane mode, and then try to jailbreak your device again.

Once you are done jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad using Unc0ver, make sure to check out the best iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 jailbreak tweaks for it. You can also find some of the best iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 Cydia sources here.

In case you are facing any other issue in jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.5 using Unc0ver, drop a comment and we will help you out.