You Can Now Schedule Tweets on Twitter: Here’s How to Use It

Twitter has finally announced a much-needed feature that allows users to schedule Tweet. In other words, Twitter desktop users will now be able to send their Tweets at a specific time in the future. All they need to do is draft the Tweet and keep it ready.

Twitter also lets you save the Tweet as a draft, just in case you are not ready to send it yet. The feature is currently available only for desktop users and we are not sure when it will be available for mobile apps. Furthermore, you will only be able to see the saved drafts on desktop and not on mobile apps.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

The social media platform is experimenting with a bunch of new features. Recently we learned that Twitter is testing a new feature that lets you choose who can reply to your Tweets. The setting is doing rounds since the beginning of this year and seems to have made it to the testing phase. Users can simply tap a small glove icon in the corner. This will fetch the “ Who Can Reply” window. You can choose between Everyone, People you follow, and Only people you mention. The reply icon will be greyed for people who cant reply.

Here is how you can schedule Tweets on Desktop

Log in to Twitter on your Desktop

Go to Compose menu

Click on the Schedule icon at the bottom (Calendar Icon)

Set the date and time of the Tweet in the Schedule menu. Clicking on the ‘Scheduled Tweet’ button will display previously scheduled Tweets. If needed you can edit or delete Tweets that are already scheduled.

The Schedule feature will come in handy for personal use. However, Social Media Managers might stick with Buffer and other tools that offer advanced scheduling features.