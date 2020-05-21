This iMac Concept with Pro Display XDR Design Looks Stunning

Apple hasn’t updated the design of the iMac in years, and everyone is hoping that the company would give us an awesome new design with this year’s release. While we still have a few months left before the launch of 2020 iMac, a french student is offering us a look at a stunning iMac concept that borrows design cues from the Pro Display XDR.

The new iMac concept from 20-year-old engineering student Kevin Kal offers us a more believable design when compared to the iMac G4-inspired concept that we saw a few days ago. The design drew inspiration from the Pro Display XDR and makes the iMac look boxier, leaner, and sharper compared to the current-generation iMac.

As we can see in the video, the iMac 2020 concept gives us a look at an all-in-one computer with a large screen, thin bezels, Face ID, and a next-generation trackpad that can also wireless charge an iPhone (or any other Qi-compatible device). There are also cheesegrater-style cooling vents at the rear and a power button.

The iMac in the concept video uses a 23-inch or 28-inch 5K display with up to 600 nits of brightness (100 nits brighter than the current-generation iMac). Coming to the internals, the 2020 iMac concept imagines a 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB RAM, up to 4TB NVMe SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU.

It also uses a 7MP TrueDepth camera for Animoji and Face ID features, similar to the iPhone X. It features 1080p video recording. Other features include a Magic Trackpad 3 that can double up as a drawing surface for the Apple Pencil. There are four USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports at the rear, just like most new MacBook Pros. We can also see a couple of USB Type-A ports and an Ethernet port.

Our Take

The 2020 iMac refresh concept looks realistic to an extent, but we still don’t think Apple would bring a trackpad that doubles up as a drawing surface for the Apple Pencil. Plus, we could disappoint ourselves after hoping for such high-end internals.

Would you spend your money if Apple really made a similarly stunning iMac this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.