What If the Next iMac Looks This Awesome?

The Apple iMac is due for a design refresh. The current-generation iMac design was first unveiled back in 2007, and everyone is expecting Apple to unveil a brand new design sometime in 2020 or in 2021. A designer has published an iMac concept that gets its inspiration from the iMac G4 but makes it look futuristic.

The iMac concept that we see here is designed by a 24-year-old Italian designer and Apple fan Xhakomo Doda. He studied industrial design from the IUAV University of Architecture of Venice and graduated in 2018. He is currently working as a CAD designer at Burberry and lives in London. His futuristic take on the iMac G4 looks quite refreshing.

As we all know, the iMac G4 was launched back in 2002, and to convert such an old design into a futuristic one is quite an impressive feat. The iMac G4-inspired concept still keeps the semi-orb-shaped case on the bottom of the screen. It probably consists of the CPU, GPU, and an active cooling fan that throws hot air from its sides. The case and the screen are connected by an adjustable arm that can be used to pivot, tilt, and turn the screen at desirable angles.

The screen is almost bezel-less, as they should be in 2020, and there are curved corners. There’s an Apple logo on the base of the computer and the mouse. Speaking of the mouse, it has a space grey color, similar to the base of the iMac. It looks more ergonomic than the current-generation Magic Mouse, so it could perhaps be easier on the hands.

The most radical part of this whole iMac concept is its keyboard. It actually doesn’t feature any key. Instead, the entire top of the keyboard is a massive touchscreen, and virtual keys appear on the screen, along with the dock. Apple could take note of this and add a Touchbar to the next iMac, even if it doesn’t replace all the physical keys with a touchscreen.

Our Take

Although this is among the best iMac concepts we’ve seen, we can’t help but notice the lack of ports on the computer. There is no port at the back of the screen and the back of the base. If Apple does launch an iMac with a similar design, it would most probably add ports at the back of the screen.

Plus, we don’t think a touchscreen keyboard is a good idea. We’ve come along so far from the 1970s to 2020, but one thing that has never changed in the desktop computing world is the physical keys of the keyboard. The satisfying click of a standard keyboard hasn’t been matched by any form of touchscreen yet.

