iOS 13.5 App Store Bug Blocks Users From Opening Some Apps Like YouTube, Whatsapp

Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5. Users are now complaining that they are not able to open certain apps like YouTube as the system throws up an unexpected error that reads “This app is no longer shared with you. To use it, you mush buy it from the App Store.”

Users are stuck with only two options, they can cancel the prompt or View in App Store. Apparently only certain apps are being affected and the problem has something to do with iCloud Family Sharing. In all likelihood, the Apple server’s mechanism to prevent duplicate app purchases might be malfunctioning.

@YouTube this is hilarious! I can’t use the YouTube app as it’s no longer shared with me… pic.twitter.com/quXJRe3UUL — Anthony (@ant1298) May 22, 2020

What makes the problem worse is that there is no workaround or a temporary fix. Meanwhile, Apple is yet to confirm the issue on the System Status webpage. Some of the users are suggesting reinstalling the app to solve the problem. That being said, we are pretty sure that Apple will fix this issue on a priority basis.

One of our readers reported a similar issue with WhatsApp. Reinstalling the app fixed the issue, however, the chances are that you might lose data that is not backed up. Apple released the iOS 13.5 this week and it is expected to be the last major point release before the iOS 14 is announced at WWDC 2020.

The iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 arrive with a bunch of features relevant to the post-COVID-19 world. The latest release packs in the Exposure Notification System which is developed in partnership with Google and will help public health authorities to build their contact tracing app. Furthermore, Medical ID will be automatically shared during an emergency. This feature will allow emergency workers to help you better when it really matters.

Face ID does not work with masks, and people wearing masks is becoming a common sight due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 come with a new feature that will automatically skip Face ID and jump to Passcode Screen if you are wearing a mask. Want to know more about iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5? Checkout out all the new features.