iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 Features: What’s New

Apple today released iOS 13.5 which is likely going to be the last major point release of the OS before the company announces iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 next month. iOS 13.4 would have been the last major iOS 13 release but the COVID-19 pandemic required Apple to release another major update for the OS with some changes.

All the changes that Apple has introduced in iOS 13.5 are for a world with coronavirus. The main highlight of this release is the new Exposure Notification API, though there are other changes as well. Read everything that’s new in iOS 13.5 below.

What’s New in iOS 13.5

Exposure Notification System

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, contact tracing is going to become very important. This is why Google and Apple teamed up to announce the Exposure Notification system using which public health bodies can create contact tracing apps. You can read more about the Exposure Notification system here.

Medical ID Will be Shared During Emergency Call

If you have set up Medical ID on your iPhone, the information stored in it will be automatically shared during an emergency call. This will allow emergency workers to help you better when it really matters. You must live in a supported region for this feature to work though. This feature is also being linked to the fall detection feature in Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5.

Skip Face ID and Jump to Passcode Screen

Face ID does not work with masks, and people wearing masks is becoming a common sight due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that unlocking an iPhone while wearing a mask is a pretty frustrating experience. While Apple can’t really fix Face ID to work with masks, it has done the next best thing.

With iOS 13.5, Apple has introduced a small change in the iPhone unlocking process. If your iPhone detects that you are wearing a mask, it will jump straight to the passcode screen whenever you try unlocking it. Without a mask, if you swipe up to unlock your iPhone, Face ID would again authenticate you instead of asking for the passcode. Given that the usage of masks is here to stay for the foreseeable future, this is a welcome change from Apple.

Disable Large Tiles for Group FaceTime Calls

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a rise in the usage of video calling services. While Google Meet, Zoom, and others are hogging all the limelight, FaceTime has also seen a spike in its usage. To make the group FaceTime video call experience better, Apple has added the ability to disable the “Automatic Prominence” feature in iOS 13.5.

Noticed any other changes in iOS 13.5? Drop a comment and let us know about it!