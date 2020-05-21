iOS 13.5 Jailbreak From Unc0ver for All iPhones and iPads Coming Soon

The Unc0ver team today took to Twitter to announce that they are soon going to release unc0ver 5.0 that will support jailbreaking every signed iOS version on any iPhone or iPad using a 0-day kernel vulnerability. This means that the upcoming release of Unc0ver will also be able to jailbreak the recently released iOS 13.5.

What this means is that if you had been running an older version of iOS 13 on your iPhone or iPad in hopes of a jailbreak, you can now install the iOS 13.5 update on it and then wait for the Unc0ver 5.0 update. Unlike the checkm8-based iOS 13 jailbreak like Checkra1n is that only worked on iPhone X and older devices, the upcoming version of Unc0ver jailbreak will work with all iPhones and iPads.

We are going to release #unc0ver 5.0.0 with support for every signed iOS version on every device using a 0day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd in sponsorship with https://t.co/l4SDOTDUla very soon. Update your devices to 13.5 and follow our progress on https://t.co/cNIUANaJr2. — unc0ver Team (@unc0verTeam) May 21, 2020

The Unc0ver jailbreak team is easily one of the best in the jailbreaking business and they are known to work on improving their jailbreak tool and fix any stability issues that it might have.

Compared to the last few versions of iOS, there have been plenty of jailbreak tools and releases for iOS 13. Since checkm8 is a bootrom exploit, it will work with all iOS 13 and older versions of the OS, though the catch with it is that it is limited to iPhone X and older devices. Unc0ver itself also supports jailbreaking iOS 13.3 – iOS 13, but it is only compatible with newer devices like the iPhone 11/Pro series, iPhone XS series, and the iPhone X.