iOS 13.5 Unc0ver 5.0.1 Jailbreak Released with Bug Fixes

The Unc0ver team has released a bug-fixing update to their tool which fixes some issues that users were having while trying to jailbreak their iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.5.

Unc0ver 5.0.0 was released by the team behind the tool yesterday that used a 0-day exploit that allowed jailbreaking iOS 13.3.1 – iOS 13.5 on all iPhones and iPads. The latest release of the tool, Unc0ver 5.0.1, aims to fix a few bugs that were lingering around in the original release. Below is the change-log of Unc0ver 5.0.1:

– Enable unrestricted storage access to jailbreak applications for sandbox backwards compatibility while keeping security intact by leaving the security restrictions enabled for system and user applications – Update Phone Rebel case models and bundled packages Note: System must be rebooted to apply changes when updating the unc0ver jailbreak

If you have already jailbroken your iPhone or iPad using Unc0ver, you will need to re-jailbreak it using the latest release of the tool. Make sure to restart your device after updating Unc0ver for the changes to take effect. And if you are yet to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 13.5, you can follow our guide on how to do so. After that, make sure to check out the best iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 jailbreak tweaks for it here. You can also find some useful iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 Cydia sources here.

You can download the latest release of Unc0ver from here. If the website is down, you can download Unc0ver from GitHub.