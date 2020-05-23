iOS 13.5 Unc0ver 5.0 Jailbreak For All iPhones and iPads Released

The Unc0ver team has just released Unc0ver 5.0.0 that supports jailbreaking all iPhones and iPads running iOS 13.5, the very latest release of the OS.

The update to the jailbreaking tool relies on a new 0-day exploit which allows jailbreaking iOS 11 – iOS 13.5. While there have been quite a few iOS 13 jailbreak tools, they have all had a catch or two. Checkra1n, for example, is based on the Checkm8 bootrom exploit and while it can jailbreak iOS 13 – iOS 13.4, it only supports iPhone X and older devices. It is also only available for Mac and Linux, with Windows support still in the pipeline. Unc0ver itself also supports iOS 13 – iOS 13.3 jailbreak, but only for newer models like iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11/Pro. The latest release of the tool, however, supports all iPhones and iPads that can run iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS.

Below is Unc0ver 5.0.0’s compatibility list:

All iOS devices running iOS 13.3.1 – iOS 13.5

A9 or newer iPhones and iPads running iOS 12.3 – iOS 12.4.1

Support for iOS 12.4.2 – iOS 12.4.7 for iPhone 6s and newer devices is also planned

Unc0ver 5.0 is an important release as it is going to be the first 0-day jailbreak released since iOS 8. As per @pwn20wnd, all other jailbreak released since iOS 9 used 1-day exploits that were either patched by Apple in the next beta version of the OS or in the hardware.

Below is the change-log of Unc0ver 5.0.0:

Full-fledged support for all devices on iOS 11.0-13.5 with Cydia and tweak injection

If you have updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS 13.5, you can sideload the Unc0ver IPA on it and proceed to jailbreak it. This is still not an untethered jailbreak and you will have to re-jailbreak your iPhone or iPad after restarting it. You can download the latest release of Unc0ver from here. If the website is down, you can download Unc0ver from GitHub.

Apple will likely release the iOS 13.5.1 update soon to fix the 0-day exploit which will prevent Unc0ver from jailbreaking your iPhone as well, so if you value your iOS 13.5 jailbreak, make sure to turn the automatic update feature off. Once you are done jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad using Unc0ver, make sure to check out the best iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 jailbreak tweaks for it here.