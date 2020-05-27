iOS 14 Concept Shows How Awesome Widgets Will Look on the Home Screen

iPhone concepts have always helped us see the device through new perspectives. In the recent past, we have seen a slew of iOS concepts and most of them are pretty good. The latest iOS 14 concepts showcases how the operating system would look and function with widgets on the home screen.

The iOS 14 concept is created by Aleksey Bondarev and introduces us to an entirely new concept of app widgets on the iPhone home screen. It looks like the widgets originate from the app icon and expand into a rectangular-shaped window. The concept reveals multiple app widgets that offer a quick way to glance at the weather forecasts, control Apple Music, and upcoming appointments. All the widgets follow a design language that looks very similar to the one followed by Apple.

As you can see in the concept, the menu swipe is very smooth and there is no lag whatsoever. Furthermore, the concept also shows how app widgets will automatically collapse to make room for more recent ones. That said, we are not sure what tapping on the widgets would do. It is also not clear whether we will be able to tap on a specific part of the widget and initiate a new action.

Our Take

iOS has been offering widgets from quiet some time. However, the widgets can only be used on one screen. Meanwhile, Android allows you to use widgets anywhere including the home screen. Last month we learned that Apple is developing a widget feature for iOS 14 and the same is codenamed “Avocado.” Interestingly upcoming iOS 14 widgets can be placed on any screen just like what we saw in this concept.

Apple is scheduled to announce iOS 14 at the WWDC 2020 next month. Let us hope that Apple has already baked in an intuitive new widget feature in iOS 14.