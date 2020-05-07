iPad Pro Magic Keyboard X-Ray Reveals Intricate Details, Newly Designed Trackpad

The good folks at iFixit have managed to do an X-ray teardown of the new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard with trackpad. As always the teardown reveals some interesting aspects of the new Magic Keyboard while highlighting the complexity of the product. The X-Ray also shows how Apple has managed to make room for all the elements with clever space-saving bits.

iFixit rightly points out that the new Magic Keyboard with trackpad looks more than just an accessory. Apparently, the latest keyboard is much less messy than the previous one.

There is so much going on here, you might never guess that this is technically an accessory to the actual iPad Pro (until you notice the $330 price tag). We’ve physically torn down the Smart Keyboard before, to, shall we say, messy and inconclusive results. We X-rayed the last generation of Smart Keyboard, which showed some of the design cues you see here. But rarely have we had so much to think about from a single image.

The teardown reveals how Apple has reinforced the keyboard with two large metal plates. These are placed in the area where we rest our palm while writing. Talking about the Magic Keyboard X-Ray, iFixit reveals how different it is from previous keyboards. Most importantly, the trackpad doesn’t come with any button and instead simulates clicking with haptic feedback. iFixit adds “There’s more going on inside this keyboard accessory than there is in many laptops.”

As you can see in the picture above, the Magic Keyboard uses two spring-loaded hinges with a big-into-little coil design. Meanwhile, the power and data transfer to the keyboard is routed with the help of two separate cables.

Lastly, the X-ray also reveals a cluster of tiny magnets placed across the camera. Perhaps this is to hold the Magic Keyboard in place. For those of you interested in more details, iFixit is soon going to do a full physical teardown of the Magic Keyboard.