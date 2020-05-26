iPhone 11 Overtakes iPhone XR to Become the ‘the World’s Most Popular Smartphone’

It is no secret that iPhone’s sell like hot cake. It comes as a surprise that Apple has managed to ship 19.5 million iPhone 11 during Q1 2020 despite the pandemic. The numbers released by research company Omdia say iPhone 11 is the “world’s most popular smartphone,” a title that was earlier conferred to iPhone XR.

Interestingly, the iPhone 11 shipment doesn’t seem to be impacted by COVID-19. In fact, Apple has managed to ship 19.5 Million iPhone 11 in Q1 2020 as opposed to 13.6 Million iPhone XR in Q1 2019. Meanwhile, iPhone XR is currently in fourth place with 4.7 Million units shipped in Q1 2020. Interestingly, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max sit in 8th and 6th position respectively.

It is not surprising that multiple iPhone models have secured a place in the Top 10 Model in smartphone shipments. Jusy Hong, Omdia’s director of research says “For more than five years–even amid shifting conditions in the wireless market and the global economy–one thing has remained consistent in the smartphone business: Apple has taken either the first or second rank in Omdia’s global model shipment ranking.”

Samsung Galaxy A51 is the second most popular smartphone worldwide and is followed by Redmi Note 8. It is interesting to see that apart from the iPhone most of the other devices int he list are less expensive with the only exception being Galaxy S20. It seems like mid-range devices like Redmi Note 8 dictate demand.

Apple recently launched the $299 iPhone SE. It is very likely that the iPhone SE will soon usurp the title of “world’s most popular smartphone” from iPhone 11. Smartphone shipment is expected to witness a sharp decline in the second quarter. The smartphone market will expectedly contract due to the COVID-19 onslaught.