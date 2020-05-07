DxOMark: iPhone 11’s Selfie Camera Isn’t among the Top 10

The iPhone 11 brought huge improvements to the front-facing camera compared to Apple’s previous-generation smartphones. It sports a wide-angle lens and 4K 60fps video recording. However, it still didn’t make it to the list of the top ten smartphones tested by DxOMark.

After testing the rear-facing cameras on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, DxOMark published its findings of the iPhone 11’s selfie camera. The iPhone 11 features a single 12MP camera sensor on the front with a 23mm wide-angle lens and F2.2 aperture. According to the agency’s performance tests, the smartphone’s front-facing camera is good. However, that’s not enough to bring the phone into the list of best selfie cameras.

The iPhone 11 scored 92 points in DxOMark’s photo tests and 90 points in the video tests. The overall score was 91 points, which is very similar to the iPhone 11 Pro’s selfie camera rating. That’s because the selfie cameras on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro are exactly the same.

According to DxOMark’s tests and benchmarks, the iPhone 11 can capture still images with good exposure and decent dynamic range. However, selfies captured by the iPhone 11 Pro often showcase clipped highlights. Moreover, skin tone had less yellow tint than there should be. Long-distance focusing was another area where the iPhone 11 faltered.

There was more noise than what’s usually seen in smartphones of its class. In low-light conditions, images captured using the iPhone 11’s selfie camera showcase much higher noise compared to phones like the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy S20.

Jumping to the video department, DxOMark’s report states that the phone can record high-quality videos in 4K resolution and smooth frame rates. Noise is kept under control, dynamic range is wide, colors are on point, and transitions from bright to dark areas is very smooth. The phone has a slight issue with focusing, and that’s present in the video recording mode as well.