iPhone 12 Display Specs Leaked by Analyst

After the launch of the iPhone SE 2020, new MacBooks with Magic Keyboards, and the new iPad Pro, we are slowly moving towards the iPhone 12 launch sometime later this year. A lot has been reported and rumored about upcoming smartphones from Apple, and their design has been talked about as well. Now, a noted analyst has leaked display specifications of all iPhone 12 models.

Ross Young, Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, says that Apple will use OLED screens on all iPhone 12 models: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is the first time Apple will be using OLED screens on all iPhones in the series. The iPhone maker will likely use display panels from BOE, LG Display, and Samsung.

If the information is to be believed, the iPhone 12 will use a Samsung-made 5.4-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), an integrated touch film, and 8 bits of color. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, will use 6.1-inch OLED display panels made by BOE and LG Display. The 8-bit color screen will have 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and an add-on touch film.

Summary of iPhone 12 Display Specs pic.twitter.com/HaWSxuxMf3 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 18, 2020

Coming to the more premium iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro, it will feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen made by Samsung Display. It will likely have a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, an add-on touch film, and 10-bit colors. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a larger, 6.7-inch screen made by Samsung. It could feature 2778 x 1284 pixels resolution, a 10-bit panel, and an integrated touch film.

He also mentioned that all iPhone 12 models are expected to feature small notches when compared to previous iPhones. He also predicts in his blog that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would be the first smartphones to feature 10-bit OLED display panels and that Apple will likely use the XDR branding (from the Apple Pro Display XDR) for these new screens.

Ross claims that since none of the iPhone 12 models feature LTPO screens, they might not feature a 120Hz refresh rate, or if they do, they could sacrifice resolution in the high-refresh-rate mode or face higher battery consumption.

iPhone 12 Pro Leak

The 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro is expected to use a Samsung Display flexible OLED with 2532 x 1170 resolution and 10-bits of color. The iPhone 12 is one of the first smartphone with 10-bits of color. See https://t.co/2dHeFVZckL for more. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 18, 2020

Production of these displays has reportedly pushed to the end of July 2020, leading to a delayed iPhone 12 launch. The blog also mentions 64MP cameras and a starting price of $649 for the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are rumored to have starting prices of $649, $999, and $1,099, respectively.