iPhone 12 Leak: 128GB Base Storage, Pro Models to Come With 6GB RAM

Another day, another major new iPhone 12 leak. This time, leaker Jon Prosser had detailed the pricing, storage, and RAM configurations of the iPhone 12 lineup and revealed other key specs of the devices as well.

iPhone 12 Specs, Storage Variants

As previously detailed, Apple will be replacing the iPhone 11 with two different iPhone 12 variants. This includes a $649 variant with a 5.4-inch OLED display and a 6.1-inch variant with a $749 price tag. Apart from the switch to OLED panels, Apple will also be reducing the bezels surrounding the display. Apple has so far sourced OLED panels from Samsung, but for the iPhone 12, the company is looking to source them from BOE as they will be cheaper. The OLED panels on these devices would apparently be called ‘Super Retina.’ The devices will be powered by an A14 Bionic chip, sport 5G connectivity, and pack 4GB RAM. Apple is also going to bump the base storage on the device to 128GB. Additionally, the company will also offer a 256GB variant of the device.

iPhone 12 Pro Display, Specs, and, Storage Variants

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display respectively. As previously leaked, Apple will use a 120Hz refresh rate panel on the devices with a variable refresh rate to offer the best of both worlds: performance and battery life. Seemingly, Apple does not intend on offering users the option to switch to a 60Hz refresh rate and there’s also the possibility that the company might disable the 120Hz refresh rate option if it deems the feature is not yet ready. Apart from the refresh rate bump, the Super Retina XDR panels on the iPhone 12 Pro series will support 10-bit color depth.

The iPhone 12 Pro series will also be powered by the A14 Bionic chip and feature 5G connectivity. It will ship with 6GB RAM and base 128GB of storage. Apple is also working on 256GB and 512GB variants of the device. The lineup will be available in four colors: Silver, Gold, Space Gray, and a new option – Navy Blue.

The iPhone 12 Pro will start from $999, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting from $1,099.

There have been plenty of iPhone 12 leaks over the last month or so. Going by it, Apple will reduce the notch size on the entire lineup, improve Face ID so that it works over a wider angle of view, increase the battery capacity to negate the effect of 5G and 120Hz display, and more. There have been rumors of the launch of the iPhone 12 launch being delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, though other reports claim that we will see a staggered launch with the iPhone 12 launching first followed by the iPhone 12 Pro series.