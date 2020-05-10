iPhone 12 Pro Leak: 120Hz Display with Variable Refresh Rate, Bigger 12MP Rear Camera Sensor, More

The iPhone 12 leaks have started picking up steam now, with new leaks popping up at least once every week. This time, YouTuber AppleEverythingPro has shared some more information about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 lineup.

In his latest video, the YouTuber claims that Apple is indeed testing iPhone 12 Pro variants with a 120Hz refresh rate display. His sources claim that Apple engineers were clear that they wanted to use a 120Hz panel and not a 90Hz one. The engineering team did run into some issues, though they have managed to bypass most of them. Apple is going to offer dynamic refresh rate switching so that the device automatically switches between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content you are viewing. This will be done so as to optimize the high refresh rate panel as it puts a lot of strain on battery life. Additionally, Apple engineers have seemingly also decided to bump the battery capacity even further. A previous leak had pointed to a 10% increase in capacity, but there is now going to be an even higher increase.

Internally, Apple will be splitting the iPhone 12 Pro’s logic board into two and use a ribbon cable to attach them. It is unclear what advantages this will bring to the table. Apple is also tweaking Face ID to make it work at wider angles. It will also gain dynamic zoning algorithm so that it would be able to track certain aspects of one’s face more efficiently. The Face ID hardware is also being revamped and moved around to make the notch smaller. The entire iPhone 12 series is going to come with more durable glass and internal drop tests at Apple point to the new flat edge design helping with durability. The leak also confirms that Apple will launch the iPhone 12 Pro in a new Navy Blue color and replace the Midnight Green color option with it.

A rumor had claimed that Apple could use a 64MP camera sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro series. However, that is not going to happen as the company’s engineers were not happy with its auto-focus performance. So, the company will continue to stick to a 12MP sensor, though it will be bigger this time. Apple is looking to improve autofocus performance and in low-light, it will take the help of the LiDAR sensor to do so. The company is also working on massive low-light improvements by improving EIS for Night mode, improved slow-mo video recording in low-light, and an improved astrophotography and Night mode.

The LiDAR sensor will also be used to improve Portrait mode and the company is seemingly working on using it to offer Portrait video recording as well, though this feature could arrive post-launch via a software update. The Audio Zoom feature will also be improved along with Smart HDR for better noise reduction. The telephoto camera will be improved to offer 3x optical zoom and it will gain Night mode support. The ultra-wide angle camera is not going to see any changes and it won’t gain support for Night mode as well.

The iPhone 12 Pro series is definitely shaping up to be a major upgrade over the existing iPhone 11 lineup. What do you think about it based on all the leaks above? Drop a comment and let us know!