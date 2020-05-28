This iPhone 12 Pro Concept in Navy Blue Looks Stunning

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series before the 2020 holiday season, and there are a few months left before the official reveal. However, most of the hardware features of the upcoming iPhones have been leaked already and there are rumors of a completely new color for the flagship iPhone model: Navy Blue. Now, a stunning concept video gives us a closer look at how a Navy Blue version of the iPhone 12 Pro would look.

It is being rumored that Apple might replace the Midnight Green color of the iPhone 11 Pro with the Navy Blue color for the iPhone 12 Pro series. Some videos of dummy iPhone 12 units have already showed us the device in Navy Blue. However, there’s nothing like a well-put-together concept video and that’s what we have here today.

Base and pro versions of iPhones have usually been differentiated using colors over the past couple of years. Not only does the Navy Blue color looks stunningly rich in this video, but it also shows off the phone’s rumored design with flat sides. The video also shows a ‘Super Retina Display XDR’ high-refresh-rate screen on the iPhone 12 Pro along with a smaller notch.

The concept video’s creator has also imagined the iPhone 12 Pro’s quad-camera assembly design. It shows that Apple might finally switch to a periscope-style telephoto zoom lens that has been appearing on various high-end Android smartphones. A wide-angle camera, an ultrawide camera, and a LiDAR sensor would also be a part of the iPhone 12 Pro’s camera setup, as per the concept.

Other features of the iPhone 12 Pro, as per this concept video, include a more powerful Apple A14 chipset, 6GB RAM, 5G connectivity, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, 512GB internal storage, improved Face ID, and iOS 14.

What do you think of the Navy Blue color option for the iPhone 12 Pro? Would you buy it if Apple releases the upcoming iPhone in Navy Blue or would you choose a more classical color like black or space grey? Let us know in the comments section below.