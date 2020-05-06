iPhone and iPad Owners Can Experience the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder in AR

Lamborghini will be launching its new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder on May 7. Given the lockdown in most countries and the social distancing norms, the company has come up with a unique way to launch its new car. Lamborghini will be taking advantage of AR and use Apple’s AR Quick Look feature to allow iPhone and iPad owners to experience the car right from their home.

Simply go to Lamborghini’s website on or after May 7 on your iPhone or iPad and tap the “See in AR” button. This will let you experience the open-top rear-wheel drive model of the car in your driveway, living room, or even your bedroom. iPhone and iPad owners will be able to rotate the vehicle, increase/decrease its size, look at the interior and exterior details closely, take realistic pictures, and more. They can even view a 1:1 model of the vehicle if they wish to.

“Apple cares deeply about the people of Italy and our friends at Lamborghini. We are inspired by their commitment to return to work safely during this critical time,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. “Apple and Lamborghini share a great passion for design and innovation. We are excited to support the launch of the new Lamborghini with Apple’s augmented reality technology, so that their fans around the world can experience it from the safety of their own homes.”

Lamborghini is also planning on bringing this new AR experience to its other cars as well.

Our Take

Given the social distancing norms that are likely going to become the new normal due to coronavirus, AR is going to play a major role in how we are going to experience new products going forward. Lamborghini’s attempt here is definitely a smart one and will pave the way for other car OEMs to follow. Google also started using AR to bring life-sized 3D animals to one’s living room. What are your thoughts on these new AR experiences?