Brazilian Electronics Company IGB Renews iPhone Trademark Dispute

An old trademark dispute is now brought back to life to haunt Apple. The company was involved in a fairly long dispute with IGB Electronica, a Brazilian company that first registered the “iPhone” name in 2000. IGB Electronica has been fighting for exclusive rights over the iPhone name for the past many years.

IGB Electronica has waged a legal battle against Apple for the past many years. Now the company has knocked on the door of the Supreme Federal Court in Brazil. The company in itself made iPhone branded Android devices in Brazil. Initially, IGB was granted an exclusive right to the “iPhone” trademark in Brazil. Soon the ruling was overturned and both IGB and Apple were given permission to use iPhone branding in Brazil.

Apple successfully prevented IGB from using the trademark, until now. Even in 2018, IGB tried to regain exclusive rights, however, the court upheld the 2013 ruling which granted permission for both the brands to use the iPhone trademark in Brazil. Now IGB is once again trying to gain exclusive rights to the iPhone trademark and has thus approached the Supreme Federal Court in Brazil. However, it might take several years for the court to be heard.

It is worth noting that Apple had made an out of court settlement with Cisco in the US to use the iPhone brand while it has purchased iPad brand rights from Fujitsu. IGB is currently in judicial recovery mode and the total loss stands at nearly $1 billion. Perhaps the company is hoping to make some money by selling the iPhone trademark to Apple in Brazil.