This iPhone Trick Allows You to Use Old App Icons

Want to take a trip down the memory lane? How about using the old app icons on your iPhone’s home screen? While it is not possible to change the app icons on iPhone without jailbreaking it, there’s a trick using which you can get old app icons on your device.

Using the web app Icon Rewind, you can easily switch to old app icons for popular apps like Twitter, Netflix, Instagram, Facebook, Google Maps, Uber, and more. The app icons do a good job of taking one down the memory lane. The good thing is that using Icon Rewind is pretty easy to use, just follow the steps below.

Step 1: Tap on the app icon you want to use on your home screen.

Step 2: From the Safari page that opens, use the Share menu and select the ‘Add to Home Screen’ option.

It goes without saying that you must have the app already installed on your phone otherwise the shortcut created by Icon Rewind is not going to work.

There’s one issue with this method though. Every time you click on the old app icon, it will first open a new tab in Safari which will then redirect you to the app that you want to open. This is not really an elegant solution but still a nice way to bypass the iOS limitation of not allowing one to change the system icon and take a trip down the memory lane by using old app icons. Using the old app icons, one realizes just how much smartphones app design has changed in the last few years.

