Leak: 2021 Port-Less iPhone Could Feature Smart Connector

A new leak again claims that Apple is going to stick with the Lightning connector for the iPhone 12 lineup this year. The leaker also claims that Apple will switch to a “Smart Connector” on the iPhone 13 series next year.

As per the leak, while Apple has tested iPhone 12 prototypes with USB-C, they are going to stick with the Lightning connector for this year. For 2021 though, the company will switch to a port-less design on its iPhones. The device will charge wirelessly while the Smart Connector would be used for data transfer and syncing purposes.

Shame the USB-c prototype iPhone 12's arent making it to production. 1 more year of lightning 🥳😭 Oh well, at least smart connector on 13 series — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 25, 2020

The leaker also says that Apple has tested prototypes of iPhones with a smaller notch, AirPods with noise cancellation, and even a Gold iPhone X, though it never released any of them to the public.

Rumors about Apple launching a port-less iPhone are definitely picking up steam. Even if the company does go ahead and launch a port-less iPhone next year, it will have a Smart Connector or a hidden port for diagnostic purposes. A Smart Connector makes sense as it does not take much space and it would still allow for speedy file transfers. However, this is the first time that we are hearing about Apple looking to include a Smart Connector on its 2021 iPhones. The move to a port-less iPhone could also see Apple bumping the wireless charging speed on the iPhones next year. As of now, iPhones are limited to charging speeds of 7.5W wirelessly which is quite slow. For comparison, there are Android smartphones from the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi, and OPPO which can charge at up to 30W wirelessly.

