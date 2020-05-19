Leak: Apple’s AR Glasses Could Cost $499, May be Unveiled Along With iPhone 12

Leaker Jon Prosser has revealed some key details about Apple’s upcoming AR glasses. As per the leak, Apple will be marketing its AR glasses as Apple Glass.

Interestingly, the leak claims that the base model of the Apple Glass will start from $499, with extra charges for prescription lenses. That does seem absurdly low but then the Apple Glass will be relying solely on the iPhone for all data processing work just like the first Apple Watch. Apple is seemingly planning on announcing the Apple Glass in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021 as a “one more thing” announcement. The initial announcement was scheduled during the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 launch event in September, though the timeframe could vary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a Q4 2020 or Q1 2021 announcement, the Apple AR glasses will only go on sale in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022. Basically, Apple is only going to preview the AR glasses later this year or early next year and then launch it a year after that. Prosser also saw the prototypes of the Apple Glass which were made of plastic, though the final version could be made of a different material. The design of the product is meant to look like normal glasses and not any “intimidating tech.” The glasses are also going to lack a camera for privacy reasons, though they will come with a LiDAR scanner. They will charge wirelessly and one will have to flip them upside down and place them on the plastic stand provided with them for this.

Apple is going to include displays in both lenses of the glasses. The “Starboard” UI would be controlled via gestures on and in front of the device. The displays are not working with tinted sunglasses currently, though Apple engineers are still working on this. For development purposes, all data from the LiDAR sensors on the 2020 iPad Pro is being shared with the Glass team.

The leaker also claims that Apple is considering holding the iPhone 12 launch event in October. If this ends up being true, this would be the first time in years that the company would not be holding an iPhone launch event in September.