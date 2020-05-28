Leak: 2021 iPhone 13 Could Come With 64MP Primary Camera, Offer 20x Digital Zoom

Over the last couple of months, there have been plenty of leaks surrounding Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup. This time around though, the alleged camera setup for the 2021 iPhone 13 has been detailed by a leaker.

As per @Choco_bit, the iPhone 13 will feature a 64MP primary wide-angle camera. This will be paired with a 40MP telephoto camera offering 3x-5x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. There will also be a 64MP anamorphic lens and a 40MP 0.25x ultra wide-angle lens. Lastly, there will be a LiDAR 4.0 scanner as well. The leaker himself points to take this information with a grain of salt though.

— Fudge (@choco_bit) May 27, 2020

The 2021 iPhone 13 is still under development meaning its specs are yet to be finalized and there’s a probability they would change by then. There have been rumors of Apple using a 64MP camera sensor on the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup this year, though the company seemingly changed its mind for some reason. Plenty of Android smartphones have launched with a 64MP camera sensor and it is not high resolution which is the highlight of these camera sensors. Instead, it is their size as they are noticeably bigger than camera sensors found in flagship phones from a year or two ago. Additionally, such a high-resolution sensor allows OEMs to offer a high level of hybrid zoom and even 8K video recording as Samsung does on its Galaxy S20 and S20+ devices.

Flagship Android smartphones are now offering optical zoom of up to 5x and hybrid zoom of anywhere between 30-100x. In comparison, the iPhone 11 lineup tops out at 2x optical zoom which is clearly on the lower end. It is unlikely that this will change with the iPhone 12 series this year as well.

For its 2020 iPhone 12 lineup, Apple is expected to use bigger camera sensors to help improve low-light imaging capabilities and dynamic range. It will also add a LiDAR sensor this year for AR purposes.