Leaked iPhone 12 Logic Board Reveals Single Layer Design

An alleged photo of the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro logic board has surfaced. The rumored picture is making rounds in social media and was discovered by the LOvedream Twitter account. It seems like Apple is shifting to a single-layer design, unlike the current iPhone that features a much more complex multi-layer design.

The alleged iPhone 12 Logic Board seems to be spread out as opposed to the compact boards on recent iPhones. Furthermore, the board is said to be manufactured in the first week of October 2019. That apart, the logic board doesn’t seem to tell us a lot.

Thanks to rumors and leaks we already know a fair bit about iPhone 12 series. Just yesterday iPhone 12 display specs were leaked by an analyst. Apple is likely to use OLED displays on all iPhone 12 models including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is the first time Apple will be using OLED screens on all iPhones in the series. The iPhone maker will likely use display panels from BOE, LG Display, and Samsung.

Yet another iPhone 12 leak hints at a 120Hz display with a variable refresh rate. Apple is going to offer dynamic refresh rate switching so that the device automatically switches between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content you are viewing.

Previous leaks claim that iPhone 12 Pro will feature a logic board that is split into two and connected via a ribbon cable. This raises some questions about the validity of a single iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro logic board. Lastly, Apple is also tweaking Face ID to make it work at wider angles. It will also gain a dynamic zoning algorithm so that it would be able to track certain aspects of one’s face more efficiently. Interested to know more about the upcoming iPhone 12? Check out iPhone 12 release date, price, and rumors.