MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models from 2013 and 2014 May Not Be Eligible for Repair

Apple has added some of its older laptops, including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models launched back in 2013 and 2014, to its obsolete and vintage lists. This means that Apple may no longer offer repairs or servicing of these MacBooks through its official channels.

Earlier today, Apple added 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air models that were released in 2013 and 2014 to its obsolete and vintage lists. The company also added the 13-inch MacBook Pro released in mid-2014 and the fifth-generation iPod Touch to its vintage list as well.

According to Apple, ‘Vintage’ devices are those which have not been manufactured for more than five years but fewer than seven years. These products remain eligible for repair and service at Apple Authorized Service Providers and Genius Bar, but only if those outlets have access to required spare parts.

On the other hand, the company’s list of ‘Obsolete’ products consists of those devices that have been discontinued for more than seven years. Apple doesn’t offer repair or service to any product that is listed in the Obsolete category. Service providers can’t order parts for these obsolete products.

This means that if you have a MacBook Air released in 2013 or 2014, you may not be able to get it serviced or repaired at an Apple-authorized service center. Similar, if you want to get a 13-inch MacBook Pro from mid-2014 serviced or repaired, it won’t be possible anymore. These products are also on their last leg to receive software updates from Apple.

Apple maintains an updated list of Obsolete and Vintage products on its website and clearly mentions what those lists mean for its customers. The company added the iPhone 5 to its vintage and obsolete list in 2018 and the iPad 2 in 2019.