Microsoft Launches Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2, and Surface Earbuds

Microsoft has unveiled a new lineup of Surface-branded products. The Redmond-based tech giant unveiled the Surface Book 3, Surface Earbuds, Surface Go 2, and the Surface Headphones 2. All these products are up for pre-order in the US right now and will go on sale in the next few weeks.

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is the company’s most high-end laptop offering. It comes in two screen sizes: 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The 13.5-inch version of the laptop comes with a starting price of $1,599 and goes as high as $2,699. The 15-inch Surface Book 3’s price starts at $2,299 and goes up to $3,399.

13.5-inch Surface Book 3 Features, Specs

The 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 3 is equipped with a 13.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with 3000×2000 pixels resolution and 267ppi. It has a 5MP front-facing camera with Windows Hello IR sensors and an 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus. Both cameras can record 1080p videos.

The 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 features a 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 or Core i7-1065G7 processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics. It can be upgraded to be fitted with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (Max-Q) GPU with 6GB DDR6 VRAM. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD. However, you can upgrade it to 16GB or 32GB RAM and 512GB or 1TB SSD. Its screen can be detached from the base to be used as a tablet.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the Surface Book 3 13.5-inch variant features Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.0, and Xbox Wireless integration. It has two USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port (with USB PD in/out and video out), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Surface Connector ports. The Surface Book 3 laptop also has a full-sized SDXC card slot and is powered by a 70Wh battery. It comes with a 65W or 102W charger.

15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 Features, Specs

The 15-inch Surface Book 3 has a 15-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with 3240×2160 pixels resolution. It is equipped with the 10th Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB NVMe SSD. You can configure it with up to 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD. It comes with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, but it can be updated with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 166o Ti (Max-Q) GPU or an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 GPU.

It is powered by an 80Wh battery and comes with a 127W charger. The tablet part of the laptop weighs 719g, while the whole body weighs 1,533g for the Intel Core i5 CPU variant and 1,642g for the Intel Core i7 CPU variant. Its camera and connectivity features (wired and wireless) are similar to that of the 13.5-inch Surface Book 3.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Features, Specs

The Surface Go 2 features a larger, 10.5-inch PixelSense IPS LCD display with Full HD resolution and a touchscreen. It runs Windows 10 Home with S Mode. The laptop is equipped with an Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y processor. However, you can upgrade it to come fitted with an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU. Both CPU versions have Intel UHD Graphics 615. It has a starting price of $399.

It has 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, and a microSD card slot. However, there are options with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The Surface Go 2 has an 8MP selfie camera and a 5MP rear-facing camera. It also features Windows Hello facial recognition for sign in. The Wi-Fi-only version of the laptop weighs 544g, while the LTE variant of the tablet weighs 553g.

The Surface Go 2 features Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.0, and Xbox Wireless integration. Other connectivity features include one USB Type-C port, one Surface Connect port, a full-sized microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. It has 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium and 10-hour claimed battery life. There’s an LTE variant, too, but it costs as high as $729.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Features, Specs

The Surface Headphones 2 now features a design that allows ear cups to rotate 180 degrees for better comfort. The Bluetooth around-the-ear headphones also feature active noise cancellation. Microsoft is promising up to 13 levels of ambient sound control and up to 20 hours of battery life. It comes in Black and Platinum colors, and is priced at $249. They will go on sale in the US starting May 12.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds Features, Specs

The Surface Earbuds are Microsoft’s first truly wireless earphones. Priced at $199, they offer an ultra-comfortable design and stable fit. It features Omnisonic sound and can instantly play Spotify music from Android devices. It has an all-day battery life and also features USB Type-C port for charging as well as wireless charging. They will be available in the US starting May 12.