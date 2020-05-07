New Apple TV 4K with A12X Bionic Chip Could Launch Soon

Apple had released the 4K Apple TV with HDR support back in September 2017. It has been well over two years now and the company is yet to refresh the streaming box. There have been hints of Apple working on an Apple TV refresh with an A12 Bionic chip, but no confirmed launch timeframe has leaked as of yet. Now, as per leaker Jon Prosser, a new Apple TV 4K with an A12X Bionic is ready to ship.

The updated streaming box will feature 64GB of base storage and will also be available in a 128GB variant. It is codenamed Neptune and carries the model number T1125. The leaker claims that the product “could drop any time” since it is “ready to ship.” It was just yesterday that Jon had claimed that Apple has refreshed variants of the iMac and AirPods ready to ship as well.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀 Codename: Neptune T1125 Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂 I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020

It is possible that Apple could launch all these new hardware products at WWDC 2020 next month. Or just like the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 2020 iPhone SE refresh before it, the Cupertino company could just release the product via a press release.

Apart from faster internals, the new Apple TV could also come with better gaming capabilities especially now that Apple has a gaming service in the form of Apple Arcade.

Are you looking forward to a new Apple TV refresh from Apple?