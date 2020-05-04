New Entry Level 13-inch MacBook Pro Comes With Older 8th-Gen Intel Processor

Apple today announced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh. With the refresh, Apple has introduced Intel’s faster 10th gen. processors to its MacBook Pro lineup along with adding support for up to 32GB of RAM running at 3733MHz. However, Apple continues to use Intel’s older 8th gen. processors on its MacBook Pro on the two lower-end variants of the machine.

Intel’s 10th generation CPUs don’t offer a radical performance improvement over the 8th gen. models, but they do come with faster Intel Iris Plus GPU. In its press release, Apple claims the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will offer up to 80% performance improvement while editing 4K videos. However, since the lower variants of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro do not ship with 10th gen Intel CPUs, they also do not feature the faster Iris GPU. This, in turn, means that their 4K video editing performance is going to be the same as the 2019 models they replace. In fact, their performance is going to be the same as the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The weaker GPU also means that the $1,299 and $1,499 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro cannot drive the Pro Display XDR. Thus, if you plan to use the Pro Display XDR with the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, you need to buy the $1,799 or $1,999 variant that features Intel’s 10th gen Core i5 processor and faster Iris Plus GPU.

Due to the use of the older CPUs, the two lower-end variants of the new MacBook Pro only feature two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The only two differences between the 2019 and 2020 13-inch base MacBook Pro refresh is that the latter now comes with 256GB of base storage and the new Magic Keyboard. Ultimately, what this means is that if you are looking to upgrade from a relatively recent quad-core 13-inch MacBook Pro, you need to consider buying the $1,799 MacBook Pro to see a meaningful jump in performance

