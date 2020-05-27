Drug Kingpin Pablo Escobar’s Brother Sues Apple for $2.6 Billion for Sloppy Security on iPhones

Remember drug lord Pablo Escobar? Well, his brother Roberto Escobar is suing Apple for sloppy security measures on iPhones. He claimed that he was almost killed due to Apple’s incompetence when it comes to smartphone security, and he wants the company to pay him $2.6 billion for it.

Roberto Escobar, who recently launched a rebranded Galaxy Fold as his own foldable smartphone and duped customers, is suing Apple for a whopping $2.6 billion. He says that his life was threatened because of lax security protocols on the iPhone. Roberto claims that someone hacked his iPhone and found his address via FaceTime.

TMZ has exclusively obtained the lawsuit filed by Roberto Escobar, and it reveals that he bought an iPhone X in April 2018. He claims that Apple’s security claims fell horribly flat with the iPhone X. One year after his iPhone X purchase, he allegedly received a life-threatening letter from someone name Diego, who said that he found Roberto’s address via FaceTime.

The drug kingpin’s brother said that he had to relocate after he received the letter and had to spend a lot of money to beef up his personal security. He claims that there have been several assassination attempts on his life before buying the iPhone, but he purchased the smartphone only because of Apple’s data security promises.

He said that he conducted his own investigation and found that his address was revealed because of a FaceTime security vulnerability. Roberto is not stopping at just a lawsuit. He also launched a gold-plated iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB via his own firm, Escobar Inc. The company is selling the iPhone for just $499. He also bought the website www.ripapple.com, which links to his gold-plated iPhone.

Roberto says that if he wins a lawsuit against Apple, he will share the money with people who bought iPhones to show that they’ve been scammed by the Cupertino-based brand. He even says that he ultimately plans to donate all the lawsuit money if he wins.

Our Take

Roberto Escobar has had his scuffles with Apple, but we don’t think he would be able to prove that the company is responsible for revealing his address. He might not even reach an actual trial. We think he is just suing Apple to gain publicity for his own smartphone firm, which just sells relabelled devices from other brands. All of this seems like a neat marketing trick.