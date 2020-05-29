Powerbeats Pro Debut in Four New Colors

It was being reported that Apple-owned audio company Beats by Dre could launch the Powerbeats Pro in new colors. The new colors were even leaked a few days ago. Now, the company has officially unveiled those new colors and announced a launch date for them. Let’s check out the four new colors in which the wireless earphones would soon be available.

The Powerbeats Pro, which was originally launched in April 2019 in Black, would soon be available in four new exciting colors: Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Lava Red, and Spring Yellow. These new color variants of the wireless earphones would be available in the US starting June 9. They are priced at $249.95, which is the same price as that of the existing color variants of the Powerbeats Pro.

Apart from the new color shades, there is no change in terms of design or specifications. They still feature the Apple H1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a simpler pairing process with Apple devices such as the iPad, iPhone, and Macs. They’re truly wireless earphones with sweat and water-resistant design so that you can easily use them while working out or outdoors while it’s raining.

They last up to 9 hours on a single charge, and the case offers two additional charges for a total music playback time of up to 24 hours. The Powerbeats Pro features auto music play and pause capabilities when connected to Apple devices. The earphones have an in-ear-canal design, so they offer noise isolation. They’re tuned for powerful and punchy audio. They also offer call, music, and volume controls.

For clearer call quality, the Powerbeats Pro has two beam-forming microphones on each earphone. Other features include an accelerometer for motion and speech dictation. There’s ‘Hey Siri’ voice command detection, too. They are also available in four other colors: Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy.

To celebrate the launch of the Powerbeats Pro in four new colors, Beats by Dre used a drone to drop off the new earphones to members of the FaZe Clan. The professional e-sports organization is also celebrating its 10th anniversary today. Beats by Dre co-founder Jimmy Iovine became a member of the FaZe Clan last month by raising a round of $40 million in funding.